More COVID Cases Coming From Within NE Corrections
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2020) The number of cases of COVID-19 from within the Nebraska Department of Corrections continues to increase.
Director, Scott . Frakes said Monday a staff member at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) has tested positive and is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 46. Twenty-nine of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
