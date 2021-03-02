      Weather Alert

More COVID In NE Corrections

Mar 2, 2021 @ 4:25am
credit - abajournal.com

(KFOR NEWS  March 2, 2021)   Three more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes says they are employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) and the Central Office.  All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 541.  524 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

