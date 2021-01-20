      Weather Alert

More COVID in NE Corrections

Jan 20, 2021 @ 3:52am
credit - abajournal.com

(KFOR NEWS  January 20, 2021)   Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  4 are employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and one each are employed at the Omaha Correctional Center, the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln, Cornhusker State Industries and the Central Office.  All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 497.   453 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

