More COVID in NE Corrections
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2021) Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 4 are employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and one each are employed at the Omaha Correctional Center, the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln, Cornhusker State Industries and the Central Office. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 497. 453 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
