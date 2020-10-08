More COVID in NE Prisons

credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2020) 4 more cases of COVID-19 reported in the Nebraska correctional system.
Department of Correctional Services Director, Scott . Frakes, announced Wednesday that 4 staff members are positive for the coronavirus.
3 staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The 4th staff member is employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW). All four individuals are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 166. 116 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
