More COVID in Prison

Nov 23, 2020 @ 4:19am
credit - abajournal.com

(KFOR NEWS  November 23, 2020)    Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services test positive for the coronavirus.  Three are employed at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 2 at Omaha Correctional Center, 1 at the Lincoln Correctional Center 1 at the State Penitentiary and 1 at the Central Office.  All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 294.   213 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

