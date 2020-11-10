More COVID In Prisons

credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS November 10, 2020) 5 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Director, Scott Frakes, says the staff members are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L), Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP), Work Ethic Camp (WEC), and the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). All staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 235. One hundred and eighty-one of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
