More COVID In Prisons

credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS November 25, 2020) 17 staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)…6 are employed at the Omaha Correctional Center, 5 at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 3 at Lincoln Correctional Center, 2 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and 1 at the Central Office. All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 311. 221 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
