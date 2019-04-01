More Details Released In Douglas Murders, Following Arrest of Jangir

In addition to an Otoe County warrant for murder, Jangir also has a warrant from Lancaster County for a stolen firearm, which was used to commit the murders.

A protection order was served on Jangir just days before the murders. State Patrol Lt. Jeff Wylchinski says the weapons that may have been used were picked up by Jangir in Lincoln, just hours before the homicides.

By the time authorities showed up to the scene, Jangir was already out of state, heading to Texas to get a car.

Authorities say Jangir is expected to appear in a California courtroom either Monday or Tuesday. It’s unclear when he may be extradited back to Nebraska.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Officials said Monday the initial findings indicate the cause of death for both Randal and Annette Grimes was gunshot wounds.