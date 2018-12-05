More Developments Announced for Luxurious Kindler Hotel

(Left to Right) Former U.S. Olympic Figure Skater Michael Weiss, Kindler Hotel Owner Nick Castaneda, and Former U.S. Olympic Figure Skater Brian Boitano discuss their inspiration inside the new hotel's designs and features to KFOR News.

For decades a ballroom space just above Misty’s at 12th and P streets in downtown Lincoln sat empty. However, in about four months, guests at the new Kindler Hotel will be able to see its beauty finally restored.

Michael Weiss, one of the hotel’s collaborators, told KFOR News he’s excited to work on a project like this and to also see the empty space flourish once again. “People in this area said they’ve always heard stories that there has been a ballroom there and they’ve heard of it. It hasn’t been utilized in so long that nobody knows about it, and to bring that back to life again is impressive. When we went in there and saw the light coming through those windows, it was a beautiful setting,” Weiss said.

Weiss is well-known for his former Olympics figure skating success, but his move to the high-end residential construction business is how he ended up working on the Kindler Hotel with owner Nick Castaneda. Weiss now owns Weiss Design and Build with his wife Lisa Weiss, where they design and remodel luxurious home spaces and wine cellars. The Weiss duo will be designing and implementing a wine cellar and display specially made for the Kindler Hotel.

Castaneda announced Wednesday that Brian Boitano, another former U.S. Olympian figure skater, will be concocting the hotel lounge’s cocktail menu and food pairings. Boitano and Castaneda said they toured a handful of Lincoln’s favorite local spots this week to get an idea of what drinks to include on their menus, “That’s the important part – having a bar and lounge with a small food service that supports the community and gives them what they want.”

Weiss and Boitano said they will both be back in Lincoln throughout their preparation for the hotel’s opening.

And though the hotel hasn’t even opened its doors, Castaneda says he’s already seeing business just from venues and events located downtown such Husker football season attraction. The hotel is slated to open in April with 49 rooms, including suites and a penthouse.

Named after his father-in-law, Castaneda says the Kindler Hotel will be “Lincoln’s hotel” – built on Midwest hospitality and Lincoln’s thriving cocktail scene with West Coast design.