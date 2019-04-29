More Human Remains Found Along Elkhorn River

STANTON, Neb. (AP) – More human remains have been found along the Elkhorn River in northeast Nebraska’s Stanton County.

County Sheriff, Mike Unger, says the remains were found Saturday on private property about 3 miles east of Stanton. Last month skeletal remains were found about 3 miles southwest of Stanton.  The remains found Saturday will be analyzed for identity and the cause of death, as are those found last month.

The sheriff says he’s confident neither of the remains are those of Scott Goodman, a Norfolk man who was last seen March 14 being swept away by Elkhorn floodwaters on the east side of Norfolk upstream.

