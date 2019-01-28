More Knee and Hip Replacements

Xray scan of patient who have hip replacement and knee arthroplasty (knee replacement) treatment for Osteoarthritis knee, hip arthritis, Osteonecrosis of Hip. After surgery patient can walk normally

Younger Nebraskans are getting knee and hip replacements. The latest Health of America study from Blue Cross and Blue Shield shows most patients are 50 or older. Blue Cross/Blue Shield Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Debra Esser, says implants are lasting longer, so doctors are opting to improve a young person’s quality of life by having knee and hip replacements. The Health of America study found knee and hip procedures are costing more, in Nebraska, replacement costs have been going down since 2014.

