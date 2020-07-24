More NDCS Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS July 24, 2020) The number of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff members testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is now up to 37 with the announcement that 4 more employees have it. They are employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Omaha Correctional Center and the Nebraska State Penitentiary. All four individuals are self-isolating at home.
Corrections Director, Scott Frakes, says notification will be provided to those who work and live in the impacted facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 37. Twenty-three of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
