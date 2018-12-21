More Parents Don’t Want Their Kids Becoming Teachers

Teacher and students using flash cards in classroom

Two-thirds of Americans say teachers are underpaid.  Almost 80% of public school parents say they would support local teachers if they went on strike for more pay.  Pay is one reason.  A 2018 PDK Poll found 54% of Americans say they don’t want their child becoming a public school teacher…a majority for the first time in almost 50 year.  In Nebraska, open teaching positions have more than tripled.  In Nebraska, the number of open teaching positions has more than tripled.  That means fewer students are going to college to become teachers.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NDOT Out With Final Design For Lincoln South Beltway NE Man Initial Suspect In Search For Missing Iowa Woman Don’t Wash Your Christmas Poultry Ex-School Administrator Sent to Prison for Sexual Assault Interim Leader of UNO Will Stay Into 2022 Lincoln Man Pleads Guilty in July Burglary of Scott Frost’s Home