More Prison Staff Have COVID

Jan 29, 2021 @ 3:56am
(KFOR NEWS  January 29, 2021)   Nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  Director, Scott Frakes says 5 are employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women,  2 are at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and 1 each are working at the Omaha Correctional Center and the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.  All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 510.  467 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

