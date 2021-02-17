More Rolling Outages Possible Wednesday Morning
(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2021) There could be more rolling power outages across Lincoln again Wednesday morning.
The Southwest Power Pool, which monitors energy for a 14-state area across the central U.S., including Nebraska, Tuesday night issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert, which is one step below the stage when rolling outages begin.
Go to the Lincoln Electric System Outage Map for details.
Continued cold temperatures and anticipated high demand for power the next 48 hours may require more blackouts. Lincoln Electric System tweeted to customers last night (Tuesday) to conserve electricity where they can.
