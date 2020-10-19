More Staff At State Penitentiary Test Positive For Virus
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2020) Two more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Both staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Both staff members are self-isolating at home.
NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes, says this brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 178.
147 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
