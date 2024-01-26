More than 200 Units of Blood Donated During Broadcasters Unite For Life

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)– The Broadcasters Unite for Life winter blood drive on Wednesday and Thursday at the Havelock United Methodist Church brought in a very good number of blood donations but didn’t hit a record mark established by a previous drive.

According to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, 206 units of blood were donated both days.

On behalf of sister station KFRX, media partner 10/11 and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, thanks to all who took time and came out to donate.