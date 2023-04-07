More Than 500 Pounds of Marijuana Found in I-80 Traffic Stop Near Waverly

WAVERLY–(KFOR Apr. 7)–A Pennsylvania man is in jail, after a deputy found more than 500 pounds of marijuana late Wednesday morning in the van he was driving on Interstate 80 just west of Waverly.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says their Criminal Interdiction unit made a traffic stop on a van with out of state license plates. When one of the deputies contacted the driver, 33-year-old Brian Schmitz, they smelled an overwhelming amount of marijuana. A probable cause search led to 21 boxes that contained the marijuana.

Schmitz was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.