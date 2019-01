Adoption is just about ready for some of the 84 cats and kittens given to the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln this past weekend by a single owner.

The feline influx is putting a strain on resources…lots of litter, cat & kitten chow and bedding…PLUS microchips, vaccinations, and Feline Leukemia tests.

Some of the cats and kittens will be available for adoption Wednesday at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center near 70th and Highway 2.