More Victims Come Forward About Alleged Abuse By Lincoln Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police say five more victims, between 11 and 14-years-old, have come forward, saying 42-year-old Graciano Lopez abused them.
Lopez was arrested on April 13 for first-degree sexual assault, after a 17-year-old told police he was being sexually abused by him several times over a two-year period. Lopez now faces two more counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, six counts of first-degree assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Lincoln Police also say that Lopez had been a foster parent and ran a business called Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle off of Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue in northeast Lincoln that sold magic supplies, toys and candy, along with offering magic shows for parties, singing telegrams and mime shows. The business has since closed.
Police are working to see if more victims are out there. If you have information, contact Lincoln Police Investigator Chris Champoux at 402-441-8979.