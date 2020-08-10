More Work To Start Along I-80 In North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–The second part of bridge work along Interstate 80 in north Lincoln is expected to begin Monday.
Weather permitting, work on bridge deck overlay and permanent pavement marking will start along the interstate east of the 27th Street exit. Eastbound I-80 traffic will be detoured to the I-180/9th Street exit and follow the detour signs from there to rejoin the Interstate.
Remember to drive cautiously in work zones, stay buckled up and don’t use your cellphone.