More Work Will Start Wednesday At 84th and Havelock

The traffic signal at the intersection of North 84th Street and Havelock Avenue will be disabled from Wednesday, December 19 through July 2019 to accommodate planned street and utility improvements in the area. A temporary signal has been installed at Lancaster Event Center’s (LEC) main driveway entrance, “Gate 1” on N. 84th Street, to help maintain convenient and timely access into and out of events on the west side of the LEC.

Havelock Avenue between N. 84th and N. 90th streets is also closing Wednesday through July 2019 for widening and street improvements. All Havelock Avenue traffic between N. 73rd and N. 90th streets is being detoured to Cornhusker Highway (Hwy. 6) via N. 70th Street and N. 98th Street. At least one entrance on the north side of the LEC will be open for event traffic throughout the closure. Digital message signs will communicate changes on the construction site, and signs will be posted along detour routes. Updates will be provided at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Havelock) as needed.

The project will increase safety and improve traffic flow along Havelock Avenue, at the N. 84th Street and Havelock intersection, and entering and exiting the LEC. Havelock Avenue between N. 73rd and 90th streets will be resurfaced and widened in front of the LEC, with upgraded storm drainage and street light systems. Turn lanes will be expanded or added at the N. 84th and Havelock intersection and at LEC’s gates off Havelock to better accommodate increased traffic volume from residential growth and LEC events. Other intersection improvements include installing a new traffic signal; building a new storm drainage system and water main; and upgrading sidewalk ramps and street lights. Utility work is being coordinated with the street project to minimize impact.

Public Works and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience and urges drivers to exercise caution within the construction area. For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Havelock).