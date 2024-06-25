Morfeld to Step Down From Role at Civic Nebraska Effective Aug. 1

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Former Lincoln State Senator Adam Morfeld announced Monday afternoon he’s stepping down as executive director of Civic Nebraska, an organization he founded while he was in college, in which the group engages youth in service and leadership programs, promotes civic health initiatives, and advocates for nonpartisan voting rights.

Morfeld said in a release to KFOR News his last day will be August 1 and will lead a brand-new democracy building initiative in Nebraska.

“When Civic Nebraska was founded in my dorm room in 2008, I could hardly have imagined the incredible journey that would unfold over the next 16 years. Today, Civic Nebraska builds, sustains, and expands democracy around the Cornhusker State, with 100 full- and part-time staff across three high-impact programs,” Morfeld said. “This growth and efficiency is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our community.”

A statewide search for Morfeld’s successor will take place and Civic Nebraska’s director of development Kyle Cartright will assume interim executive director duties on August 2nd.