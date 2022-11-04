Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop

Boxes containing drugs, weapons found during an I-80 traffic stop Thursday in west Lincoln. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police officer pulled over a truck for speeding, straddling the white line and window tint. Probable cause was developed to search the truck. Investigators found the following items:

9mm handgun that was loaded, with one in the tube, inside a backpack

146 pounds of raw marijuana

2,892 THC vape pens

179 pounds of hash

1.5 pounds THC wax

97 pounds THC concentrate shatter

$1,800 in cash

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and his mother in the passenger seat was identified as 44-year-old Amy Kirk, of Tennessee.

Daxton Kirk was lodged for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug law.

Amy Kirk was lodged for aid and abet, as well as possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.