Mothers Against Drunk Driving Honors Heroes Keeping NE Safe
KFOR NEWS May 20, 2020) MADD Nebraska is recognizing heroes keeping Nebraska safe during the aCOVID-19 pandemic.
Award winners were selected by committee for their strong dedication to keeping Nebraska safe from the dangers of impaired driving and underage drinking. Either through direct law enforcement, prosecution, probation or education and awareness. These honorees are among the best of our state and will be honored for the outstanding working during the 2019 year. Due to the ongoing state regulations these heroes will be honored in their hometowns later in the year.
|Category
|Winner
|Agency
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Officer Scott Shymkewicz
|Omaha Police Department
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Nathan Howe, Deputy Sheriff
|Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Aaron Kleensang
|Stanton County Sheriff’s Office
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Trooper Michael Thorson
|Nebraska State Patrol
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Trooper Benjamin Nguyen
|Nebraska State Patrol
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Officer Kenneth Morrow
|Lincoln Police Department
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual
|Officer Lucas Brown
|Ralston Police Department
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team
|Troopers Clint Zost, Ben Nguyen, Jamieson Brown, Michael Thorson
|Nebraska State Patrol
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team
|Officers Patrick Soltys & Jeremy Zipay
|Omaha Police Department
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team
|Lincoln Police Department – Third Shift
|Lincoln Police Department
|Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team
|Sergeant Jeremy Leifeld, Officers Lucas Brown, Luke Batterman
|Ralston Police Department
|Crash Investigation/Reconstruction
|South Metro Crash Response Team
|Sarpy Count Sheriff’s Office
|Crash Investigation/Reconstruction
|Investigator Grant Powell
|Lincoln Police Department
|Education & Awareness Law Enforcement – Team
|Troopers Kevin Chase & Keith Bell
|Nebraska State Patrol
|Law Enforcement – Education & Awareness – Individual
|Captain Quinn Webb
|Hall County Sheriff’s Office
|MADD Volunteer
|Kristin Anderson
|
|Probation – Individual
|Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision Officer Stacy Strohmyer
|Lancaster County Probation
|Probation – Individual
|Dustin Niedermeyer
|Juvenile Probation – District 5
|Probation – Individual
|Steve Hunzeker
|District 5 Probation
Each year in the U.S., more than 10,000 people are killed and another 345,000 are injured in drunk driving crashes. In Nebraska, 71 people were killed in 2017 in alcohol related crashes. The men and women working throughout our state in the criminal justice arena are paving the way to a safer state and a future with No More Victims.
For questions or more information regarding the event or any of the award winners please contact the MADD Nebraska State Office at (402) 434-5330 or by email atsara.draper@madd.org. More information is also available on the MADD website at www.madd.org/nebraska or on Facebook @NebraskaMADD or Twitter @MADDNebraska.
About Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 390,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
