Motorcycle Stolen From Southeast Lincoln Garage

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–Police are looking for a motorcycle that’s missing from a southeast Lincoln garage.

Investigators say they were called late Tuesday afternoon to a home near 78th and Barrington Place about a burglary. Police say the owner said sometime on Monday his black 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 CC motorcycle was taken from his garage. Officers say the owner told them the side entry door to the garage was unlocked and allowed entry.

The motorcycle is worth about $12,000. No arrests have been made.