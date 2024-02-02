Motorcyclist Captured Minutes After Fleeing Traffic Stop Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–Lincoln Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested for fleeing to avoid arrest, after he was stopped on his motorcycle for having no license plates Thursday afternoon near Antelope Valley Parkway and “O” Street.

Investigators say the motorcycle accelerated quickly and took off through the center turn lane of “O” Street. A few minutes later, the motorcycle stopped in the EZ Go parking lot off of 25th and “O”. Officers talked to Kolby Burkhardt and arrested him on several charges.

In addition to being arrested for fleeing to avoid arrest, Burkhardt was cited for fail to display proper license plate, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance, willful reckless driving and no motorcycle license.