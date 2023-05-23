Motorcyclist Caught on Video Doing Wheelie Past Hall of Justice

Source: YouTube

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–A motorcyclist has been driving by the Hall of Justice on the 9th Street side, popping wheelies while in afternoon traffic for about a month or so.

That’s cause for concern and a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy is credited for tracking down the man responsible. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says Sgt. Scott Gaston on May 15 set up along the 9th Street side and saw the motorcycle coming, capturing it doing a wheelie while in traffic.

Houchin says Sgt. Gaston did an investigation on who the motorcyclist was and tracked him to a home off of 9th and “D” Street. Gaston contacted 27-year-old Tyler Yates of Lincoln, who ended up taking off. Houchin says Yates ended being in jail on some unrelated warrants. Sgt. Gaston interviewed Yates about the wheelies and he admitted to doing it.

Yates was cited for driving under suspension, no motorcycle endorsement on license, reckless driving second offense, no insurance and no valid registration.

Houchin says the 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle belongs of a friend of Yates.