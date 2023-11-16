Motorcyclist Critically Hurt In Wednesday Night Crash

The scene of a crash between a motorcycle and SUV at Cotner Boulevard and Adams Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Coryelle Thomas/KFOR News/AlphaMedia Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV late Wednesday evening in northeast Lincoln sent man in his 60s to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler told KFOR News the man’s motorcycle rear-ended the SUV while stopped northbound for a red light at Cotner Boulevard and Adams Street. As of 5:30am Thursday, the man is reported to be in stable condition.

Winkler says the investigation is ongoing, as they try to determine if speed or something else was a contributing factor in the collision.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.