Motorcyclist Killed Monday Evening In North Lincoln Crash

A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off westbound traffic on Cornhusker Highway, after a deadly crash Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022 at 35th and Cornhusker. This is looking west toward the scene. (Elijah Herbel/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 29)–The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man.

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection with N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old female from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Investigators are working to notify his family. Our condolences are with them and those who knew him.

The intersection of N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed for several hours for the LPD Fatality Crash investigators to continue the investigation. We are asking the community to avoid the area.

LPD is asking those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 40-475-3600.