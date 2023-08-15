KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Motorcyclist Takes Off After Crashing His Bike at NE Lincoln Intersection

August 15, 2023 9:38AM CDT
Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Some new information regarding an motorcycle crash, where the motorcyclist later fled the scene on foot.

In a statement to KFOR News on Tuesday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol said that just before 11pm Monday, a trooper was on patrol near 70th and Cornhusker when he saw a motorcycle speeding. The rider turned into a parking lot, where the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The rider refused and drove the motorcycle into a ditch, where he lost control and fled on foot.

Lincoln Police and the K-9 unit were called in to help in the search for about an hour and couldn’t find the motorcyclist. However, troopers found a leather jacket that contained meth and a glass pipe. The motorcycle has been seized for evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

