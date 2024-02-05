Motorcyclist Victim Identified in Deadly Central Lincoln Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–A Lincoln man has been identified as the person that died following a crash Friday night at 52nd and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says a motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Hisnawi and an SUV were eastbound on “O” Street approaching the intersection, when the two collided.

“Kind of sounds like they were possibly changing lanes at the same time,” Captain Kocian said on Monday morning. “That’s one of the things we’re still trying to determine.”

Al-Hisnawi was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died. The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old Lincoln woman, was not injured. No citations have been issued at this time.