Motz Named Head Boys Basketball Coach At Norris
Jimmy Motz (Courtesy Photo)
FIRTH–(KFOR Apr. 30)–Norris High School has named Jimmy Motz as its new boys basketball coach, Norris officials said in a news release to KFOR Sports on Thursday.
Motz, who was an all-state selection in basketball at Lincoln Northeast and played in college at Creighton, takes over the Titan basketball program after Matt Shelsta, who served as Norris’ head coach the past two seasons and was hired recently at Norfolk as their new basketball coach.
Motz has spent the past five seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Columbus High School and in 13 seasons as a head coach, he’s had stops in Sterling and Central City and compiling 158 wins and 154 losses. While at Sterling, Motz coached four state tournament teams, including the 2009 Class D2 state championship and 2011 3rd place squads.
“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join the Norris community and to continue to build the Titan Basketball brand. It is a chance to teach and coach in a progressive school district with several resources and great community support,” Motz said.
Motz will teach social sciences at Norris.