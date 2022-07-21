Mountain lion spotted on security camera at northwest edge of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage captured Wednesday in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood.
This video, recorded by Koby Pirnie’s home security camera and provided to 10-11 News, shows a mountain lion trotting through his backyard around 4 a.m.
According to Nebraska Game & Parks, mountain lions found in southeastern Nebraska typically are dispersing young animals on the move to find new territory. This one was a young male collared by Game and Parks in the Niobrara River Valley near Valentine last November.
Due to their secretive nature, mountain lions typically flee and rarely interact with humans. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activities in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.
Should one encounter a mountain lion, the Game and Parks recommends the following:
For more information on mountain lions, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlions.