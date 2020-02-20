Multiple Bills Proposed to Address Sexual Relationships Between School Personnel and Students
Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
A committee of the legislature is considering four different bills that propose beefing up the laws that protect children against sexual assault.
LB 766, introduced by Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would add extra punishment if a person sexually abusing a child is classified as an authority figure, such as a coach or principal. “The parents of minors teach their children to trust and obey these authority figures. People who abuse this should be held accountable for their actions,” said Lindstrom.
Senator Steve Halloran of Hastings says his bill, LB 991, would close a loophole in state law regarding 16 to 19 year olds who are over the age of consent, but also under the influence of “authority figures…” such as coaches and teachers. “The bill will make it a class two felony for any school official who knowingly solicits, coerces, entices, or lures a school student who is 16 but less then 19 in means of an electronic device,” Halloran explained.
Senator Dan Quick of Grand Island wants to create a new named felony, sexual assault by a school employee, when the case involves students. “By creating this offense, consent by the student is not a defense.”
Both Senator Quick and Halloran said their bills would make grooming or making slow, gradual sexual advances toward students a crime as well.
LB 1210, introduced by Senator Tony Vargas of Omaha, is aimed at eliminating a problem that’s all too common in public schools. “The bill will prohibit school employees from engaging in sexual acts with current students or former students within one year of graduation or who have otherwise ended enrollment in the past year,” Vargas said.
Vargas says his bill would also remove consent of the student as a defense against sexual assault by a school employee.
Brian Halstead of the Nebraska Department of Education said the number of sexual assault cases has been rising in recent years, with a current average of about 70 each year. “About 20% of any of those complaints are going to deal with improper relationships between an educator and a student,” Halstead explained.
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Superintendent for Omaha Public Schools, supported LB 1210 saying “we care so deeply for out students. The type of contact outlined in this bill between a student and a person in a position of authority should not be legally permissible simply because the student is at the age of consent.”
Maddie Fennell, Executive Director of the Nebraska Education Association, was in support of all of the bills proposed saying “as a parent, as an educator, and as the Executive Director of the largest teacher union in the state, there is no exception why an educator in a P-K12 district should be in a sexual relationship with a student regardless of the student’s age.”
Jack Moles, Executive Director for Nebraska Rural Schools Association, also supported all the bills proposed. Moles used three examples of real life instances of school educators or authority figures being sexually involved with students and said that Nebraska needs to rectify the situation of the defense for students being 16.
Spike Eickholt, appearing on behalf of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney Association, testified in opposition saying “our criminal code, especially our sexual misconduct, is convoluted, and adding these bills will make it more so for these situations.”
