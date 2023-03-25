Multiple Streets Temporarily Closed March 25 for Spring Forward Run

(KFOR March 25, 2023) Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Saturday, March 25 for the Lincoln Track Club’s Spring Forward Run. The race begins at 8 a.m., with the start and finish located at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 South 27th St.

Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays. The street closures are as follows:

“A” Street from South 27th Street to Capital Parkway will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon .

Calvert Street from South 48th to South 56th streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

An eastbound lane of Normal Boulevard from "A" to Myrtle streets will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m.

A southbound lane of South 56th Street from Myrtle to Calvert streets will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m.

The eastbound lane of Calvert Street from South 48th Street to Sheridan Boulevard will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m.

A northbound lane of South 27th Street from Washington to "B" streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

North and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 27th and 70th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use Randolph Street and Pioneers Boulevard to bypass the racecourse.

Trail users are advised that the race will use the following trails: