Multiple Temporary Street Closures Begin Monday

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 10)–Portions of four streets will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15. The projects are as follows:
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these projects. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.