Murder-Suicide In Grand Island Involved Lincoln Couple

GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR June 5)–A murder-suicide over the weekend in Grand Island involved a couple from Lincoln.

According to the Hall County Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Rex Goodell and his wife, 23-year-old Emily Goodell, were involved in the incident at a northwest Grand Island home early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why she was in Grand Island. Rex Goodell had tried to contact his wife at a home, where there was a confrontation and Emily Goodell was shot and killed.

A 23-year-old Grand Island man living in the home, identified as Hayes Morgheim, was also shot and killed. The home belonged to his parents and they were not hurt. Rex Goodell apparently took his own life before he could get away.

The investigation is ongoing.