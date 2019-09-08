Murder Trial of Woman who Killed Lincoln Woman Being Moved
Bailey Boswell appearing from the Saline County Jail via video conference at her Saline County Court arraignment on June 12, 2018. (KFOR News)
The murder trial of Bailey Boswell is being moved out of Saline County. It is being moved to Dawson County near Lexington
as is the court date from Oct. 15 to March. Boswell is being charged with first degree murder and other charges in the death of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe in
November of 2017. Boswell’s co-defendant Aubery Trail was found guilty of first degree murder last month and possibly faces the death penalty. Authorities are also seeking
the death penalty for Boswell as well.
