N-U Hopes To Speed Up Arena Concession Sales

Lincoln, NE (January 9, 2023) Numerous fans missed significant parts of recent Husker basketball games at the Pinnacle Bank Arena because of the long lines at the concession stands. Today, Athletic Director Trev Alberts sent out an e-mail announcing changes in hopes of speeding up the process.

Husker Fans,

In the past 10 days we have had productive conversations with our partners at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, and the City of Lincoln regarding the issues at concession stands during Husker basketball games at PBA. Together, we have identified several steps to reduce the wait time at concession stands, allowing our fans to get back to their seats to support our men’s and women’s teams.



Steps taken to address line issues at Nebraska Basketball games include….

Open additional stands by streamlining the menus and taking alcohol out of one or two concession stands. These stands would be specifically for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Hire additional staff at premium wages to allow Pinnacle Bank Arena to increase the number of concessions locations.

Reduce the age for workers selling non-alcoholic products from 19 to 16.

Wrist banding stations separate from the concession stands for patrons who wish to purchase alcohol. The wrist banding stations will be staffed with proper security personnel.

Provide additional locations for purchasing beer by limiting outlets for mixed drinks.

Individuals interested in concessions employment opportunities at PBA, can visit https://www.pinnaclebankarena.com/info/employment.

We appreciate the great support our fans provide to our basketball programs, and we recognize the patience you have displayed as these challenges are addressed. Our fan base deserves a level of fan experience that matches your commitment to our programs, and I can assure you we are working toward that goal.



It will take time to fully implement the changes and increase staffing levels at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We expect to see continued gradual improvement as the season progresses, and we are hopeful of seeing immediate improvement beginning with our men’s home game against Illinois on Tuesday night, and our women’s game against Penn State on Wednesday.