N-U Room And Board Rates “Essentially Flat” Next Year
Lincoln, NE (February 12, 2021) The cost of living on campus for students at the University of Nebraska will remain essentially flat in the next year. President Ted Carter told the Board of Regents today that costs will rise slightly, by about $100 at U-N-K and $45 at the College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. They’ll remain unchanged at U-N-O, and will be reduced by 2% on the U-N-L Campus.
Carter said the figures reflect the effects of the pandemic.
“Room and Board is overall a part of the cost of attendance. Just as we’ve frozen tuition over the next two years, we’ve either made very very modest changes to the housing cost, kept them flat, or even reduced them.”
Carter emphasized that the housing cost on each campus is a reflection of the local situation.
