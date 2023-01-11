N-U To Hold Hiring Fair

Courtesy of CASNR

Lincoln, Nebraska (Jan. 11, 2023) — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a hiring fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to help fill more than 50 custodial and dining positions.

The fair will take place at the Nebraska East Union, 1705 Arbor Drive. Candidates should bring their work history and be prepared for on-site applications, interviews and job offers. Refreshments and Starbucks coffee vouchers will be provided to attendees.

Free parking will be available north of the union. The location also is accessible by StarTran routes 24 and 25.

All dining and custodial positions pay at least $15 per hour, and multiple shifts are available. The comprehensive benefits package includes vacation leave, sick time and 13 holidays; employee and dependent scholarships; a self-insured health benefits program; and retirement package.

Additional information is available at https://go.unl.edu/hiringfair.