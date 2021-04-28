Namesake Of New LPS Elementary School Addresses Board
Ada Robinson
(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2021) Out of 180 names submitted for the new elementary school in northeast Lincoln near 102nd and Holdrege, one name rose to the top…Ada Robinson.
The long-time LPS educator and fixture at Clinton Elementary School worked with many families for multiple generations at Clinton. Families built trust for the school because of their relationships with her. She was a long-time supporter of the work and mission of the Malone Center and a leader in the area of equity work. Robinson also has served in leadership roles throughout the community.
Attending Tuesday evening’s School Board meeting with her family, Robinson told the Board, quote, “My number one thing in life was teaching young children.”
The Board will vote on the recommendation at its next meeting.
READ MORE: Contract Reviews For LPS Superintendent And Exec Team