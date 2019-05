Three people are in jail after a narcotics bust early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln police showed up to a home near 27th and Jefferson around 2 a.m. Wednesday to find meth, one gram of marijuana, pills, 2 gun magazines, and over 7 thousand dollars in cash.

27-year-old Elicia Polfus, 27-year-old Taylor Mallory, and 37-year-old Mitchell Pond were all arrested on drug charges.