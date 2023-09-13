Narcotics Task Force Arrests Grand Island Woman After West Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday night made an arrest after a traffic stop along eastbound Interstate 80 just east of the NW 48th Street exit led to a drug seizure.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the car driven by 37-year-old Hung Pham of Grand Island had been speeding and committed other traffic violations, where investigators found an open duffel bag on the passenger side floorboard. Inside was heat-sealed packaging that contained meth. Nearly 4 pounds of suspected meth and $5,100 cash was found.

Pham was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver and having money during a drug violation.