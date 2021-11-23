Narcotics Task Force Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night recovered drugs and money from a Havelock area home and made two arrests.
According to Police Officer Erin Spilker, a search warrant was served in the 6400 block of Logan Avenue, as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. Inside, investigators found 23.1 grams of methamphetamine along with a small amount of marijuana, pills, and money. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $1,600.
Spilker says one resident, 54-year-old Darren Cink, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of money while violating a drug law. Another resident, 32-year-old Maureen Deinert, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.