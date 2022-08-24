National Burger Day Survey Shows America’s Burger Habits
(KFOR NEWS August 24, 2022) Thursday, August 25th is National Burger Day.
America loves its burgers, but there is a debate over how we like them and where we should put our cheese. RTA Outdoor Living (RTAOutdoorLiving.com), the leader in custom prefabricated outdoor kitchens and cooking appliances, has released the results of a study that reveal what Americans really feel about burgers, hot dogs, BBQing, pizza and more.
– In a cheeseburger, 15% of respondents feel the cheese should go UNDER the burger! Really?!
o Almost 19% of men want the cheese under the burger
– The best level of “doneness” for a burger is medium, with 40% of respondents agreeing
o More men (43.1%) than women (36.8%) were into medium doneness while more women (23.2%) than men (11.6%) wanted well-done burgers
– “Drumsticks” are the clear favorite amongst wing eaters, far ahead of “flats”
o Drumsticks are the winner with 2 in 3 respondents preferring them
– Boneless wings are more popular than bone-in wings
o Despite a clear love for drumsticks, 63.4% of respondents chose boneless over bone-in wings
– 57% of respondents say hot dogs are sandwiches
o A higher number of boomers (63.5%) say so than Gen Z (50%)
o 60% of men think a hot dog is a sandwich, while 52% of women agree
– 56.7% of respondents say grilling is the best method to prepare a hot dog
o Surprisingly, 12.6% think it is microwaving is the best way
o Grilling is 10% more popular with females (62.5%) than males (52.2%)
o 27% of those ages 18-23 feel that boiling is the best method
– 10% of Americans think that squares are the best way to cut a pizza
o While 90% agree that the traditional triangle is the best way to get a slice, 10% do like the squares
– 47.5% of respondents put pineapple on their pizza, meaning just 52.5% of pizzas are safe from certain doom
o 60% of those 18-23 will not put pineapple on their pizza
– 18% of Americans eat pizza with a fork and knife
– 3 in 4 prefer the crispiness of edge brownies while 24% want 100% gooiness of the center brownies. Good thing there are 4 edges and 1 center per tray