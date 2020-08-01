National Football Championship Postponed
An icon of a gold colored American football over a football field illustration. Vector EPS 10 available. Room for copy.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Council of Presidents voted Friday to push back its national football championship from the fall to spring 2021 amid the ongoing corona virus pandemic.
The decision came after the council voted earlier this week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until the spring. This decision affects eight colleges in Nebraska.
READ MORE: Lincoln’s Covid Dial Lowered