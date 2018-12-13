National Guard Anniversary Friday

On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska National Guard Major General Daryl Bohac, and more than 100 members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard will gather at the State Capitol Rotunda to celebrate the 382nd anniversary of the founding of the National Guard and 164th anniversary of the founding of the Nebraska National Guard.

The event in the Rotunda will be followed by a ceremonial cake cutting in Room 1301 at the Capitol. Governor Ricketts and the Nebraska National Guard invite the public to join in the celebration.