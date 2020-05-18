National Guard Conducts Flyover Honoring Healthcare Professionals

Monday’s flyover salute to Nebraska healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID 19 pandemic included a path over more than 30 Nebraska hospitals in communities spanning nearly the entire state. “This is our special way of
honoring our healthcare professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times,” Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, said. “The National Guard is a
community-based organization made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic.” A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker,
based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, flew at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speed of more than 200 miles per hour. The tribute, flown as part of an already planned training flight, is a time-honored aviation tradition of
rendering honors and recognition to outstanding individuals and groups.